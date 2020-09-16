Gainesville library finishing up renovations, could reopen Sept. 17

The renovated Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library System will soon reopen after the building on Main Street was closed for more than a year to get about $5 million in upgrades.



Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Tuesday, Sept. 15 that a dedication of the building was tentatively set for Thursday, Sept. 17. The county is waiting on information about the library’s certificate of occupancy, which would be required for reopening. If the library is ready and the dedication is held, Crumley said it will be live streamed on the county website at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Renovations began in spring 2019, when the library relocated to a temporary space across the street at 100 Brenau Ave. That temporary branch did not reopen with other county libraries on Aug. 24 as the library system prepared for the move into the renovated space.

The renovated library will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of downtown Gainesville, a dedicated story time room, a space for genealogy and local history research, and additional study rooms. The children’s section has been moved to the back of the library, further from the front doors, and the spiral staircase will remain in its central location.

The renovations involved heavy demolition, including the removal of exterior walls and gutting of the interior space.

The work was funded by a $2 million grant from the University System of Georgia and about $3 million in city of Gainesville impact fees and county special purpose local option sales tax dollars.