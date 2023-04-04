Gainesville hopes to add this industrial site for water, sewer department

The city plans to ask the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board to annex nearly 2 acres at 1200 and 1204 Marler St., which is south of Industrial Boulevard and near the older Gainesville Mill housing single-family and duplex homes in unincorporated Hall County.



Gainesville recently bought the property for $425,341 “to expand maintenance operations for water and sewer services,” according to city planning documents.

The site, which now contains two small office structures and two metal warehouse buildings, is next to other city operations.

“We will use this property for … mainly fleet maintenance,” said Linda MacGregor, director of the city’s Department of Water Resources, on Tuesday, April 4. “We do not expect to construct any new buildings. We will make relatively minor modifications to join this property with our other facilities.”

The city also is seeking a heavy industrial zoning for the property, matching its Hall County zoning.

The request is set to go before the planning board on Tuesday, April 11. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.

The board will recommend denial or approval to Gainesville City Council, which will take action at a later date.