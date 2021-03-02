Gainesville-Hall economy draws national attention with top 10 recognition

Gainesville-Hall County has been recognized by two publications as among the top 10 nationwide in economic development for its size.
In its March edition, Site Selection Magazine ranks the area as sixth in the U.S. among metropolitan areas with a population less than 200,000, tying it with Auburn-Opelika, Alabama; Bowling Green, Kentucky.; Midland, Texas; and Odessa, Texas.
Rankings are based on “projects per capita,” according to Site Selection.
In late February, the Milken Institute’s “Best-Performing Cities 2021” shows the Gainesville-Hall County metropolitan area as No. 9 among the nation’s top 10 “best performing small metros.”
“Our success is a direct result of long-term partnerships with existing industries, commercial real estate professionals and Georgia’s best-in-class economic development community,” said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, in a chamber news release.
The chamber noted that new corporate facilities announced in 2020 included the new South Hall facilities for Amazon, Fitueyes, ADD-USA, Dongwon Tech and Agile Cold Storage.
Existing industry expansions announced during the year included expansions at Hydro, PPG, Cantrell-Gainco and Corporate Storage.