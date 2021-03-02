Gainesville-Hall economy draws national attention with top 10 recognition

In its March edition, Site Selection Magazine ranks the area as sixth in the U.S. among metropolitan areas with a population less than 200,000, tying it with Auburn-Opelika, Alabama; Bowling Green, Kentucky.; Midland, Texas; and Odessa, Texas.

Rankings are based on “projects per capita,” according to Site Selection.

In late February, the Milken Institute’s “Best-Performing Cities 2021” shows the Gainesville-Hall County metropolitan area as No. 9 among the nation’s top 10 “best performing small metros.”

“Our success is a direct result of long-term partnerships with existing industries, commercial real estate professionals and Georgia’s best-in-class economic development community,” said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, in a chamber news release.

The chamber noted that new corporate facilities announced in 2020 included the new South Hall facilities for Amazon, Fitueyes, ADD-USA, Dongwon Tech and Agile Cold Storage.

Existing industry expansions announced during the year included expansions at Hydro, PPG, Cantrell-Gainco and Corporate Storage.