Gainesville Council to vote on Thompson Bridge Road gas station Tuesday

The Gainesville City Council will vote Tuesday, Dec. 15, on a proposed gas station on Thompson Bridge Road, a request that was recommended for denial by the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board.
The development, across from a Publix-anchored shopping center, would cover 1.1 acres, including a vacant lot at 1261 Thompson Bridge Road, next to Honey Baked Hams, and a lot at 150 Christopher Drive, where a home currently sits.
Clipper Petroleum is asking to rezone the lot with the house from residential to neighborhood business. The house would be torn down as part of the project, according to a city of Gainesville planning report.
Plans include a 4,500-square-foot convenience store, featuring six fueling stations with two pumps at each station.
The request was recommended for denial by the city’s planning board at a Nov. 10 meeting.
“There is a concern ... of reaching into a residential neighborhood,” board Chairman Doug Carter said at the meeting. “There’s been a concern about that through the years with the city.”
The Gainesville City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.