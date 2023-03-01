Former health care site in North Hall may have new use

The gated development would be across from the longtime Dari Spot restaurant and south of Brookton-Lula Road/Ga. 52.

Featuring six buildings and 10 boat and RV parking spaces, the project could take two to five years to complete, according to Hall County planning documents.

“Self-storage is a low-intensity use, generating low traffic volumes and minimal demand on community resources,” Hemphill says in documents about the project. “It is a service-related operation providing storage solutions to area residents.”

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System owns the property, which is valued at $148,400, according to Hall County property records.

The site “was previously used as a health care facility,” Hemphill said, adding that buildings were torn down about 2012 and the property was “restored to greenfield condition.”

Other details about the health care facility couldn’t be confirmed as of Wednesday, March 1.

Hemphill is seeking to rezone the property from office-institutional to planned commercial development.

The request is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, March 6.

Hall County planning staff is recommending approval.

Opposition is mounting to Hemphill’s proposal from local residents, including the nearby Riverwalk subdivision.

In a letter to the county, the subdivision’s homeowners association cites several concerns, including traffic impacts.

“Entry and exit to/from Cleveland Highway from this site would pose a safety risk for all passing motorists,” a letter from the group states.

The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take final action at an April 13 public hearing.