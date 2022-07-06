Flowery Branch’s Main Street getting these fixes as part of downtown makeover

Downtown Flowery Branch’s makeover continues this week as workers are ripping up part of Main Street to make room for trees, benches and new, wider sidewalks.



“Seeing those new sidewalks down will be like we’re actually getting somewhere” with overall improvements, said Renee Carden, downtown events coordinator.

Main Street is still open to one-way traffic in the project area between Railroad Avenue and Church Street. But drivers will have to watch for the work that’s happening in front of a new apartment-retail building.