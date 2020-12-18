Flowery Branch denies 400,000 square feet of industrial space on McEver Road

About 400,000 square feet of industrial space proposed at 6533 McEver Road was denied by the Flowery Branch City Council Thursday, Dec. 17, after more than a dozen community members told officials they were concerned about traffic, safety and the effects on nearby residential neighborhoods.



CA-Ventures had requested to annex the 35 acres and rezone it from agricultural-residential to light industrial. If approved Thursday, the request would have had to go back before the Council Jan. 7 and get a second approval before becoming final. But when the Council voted to deny the annexation Thursday, the other requests became null. Now, if developers want to try again, they would need to restart the application process, Mayor Mike Miller said.