Downtown Flowery Branch getting some Dutch flavor with this road project

Downtown Flowery Branch is going Dutch.

Work is underway to convert Church Street between Main and West Pine streets into a “woonerf,” or a “living street” that mixes both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The woonerf, a common sight in the Netherlands, will look much different than Flowery Branch’s other asphalt-only streets. It will feature interlocking pavers and Flowery Branch’s blossom logo embedded in concrete among the brickwork. Also, string lights will criss-cross the street above people and cars.