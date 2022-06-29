As development nears for Blue Ridge, Hall residents remember cattle auctions, fairs and a movie theater

Teenagers would gather from different high schools and see a movie, eat Chicago-style pizza at Godfather’s or play at a game room in the shopping center.

The teens loitering in the parking lot caused a bit of a ruckus after a while.

In 1982, The Times published an editorial titled “No excuse for conduct at shopping center,” bemoaning the “boisterous, profane, intimidating and inconsiderate” young people. Police Chief George Knapp said he would clean up the shopping center in 1982, prompted by merchants in the center, according to a May, 18, 1982 Times story.

But ask someone who was in high school back then, and you’ll hear that it was a simpler, safer time, and Blue Ridge was a place where young people mostly stayed out of trouble. A few did admit to “hood surfing,” underage drinking and a few fights over the years.

Some even found love.

When Tina Ivey first met her husband, Shon, in 1985 at the Mint 3 game room, she knew him only as his screen name “Leo,” which topped all the leaderboards in the arcade.

“I’m telling you I was in love with ‘Leo’ from the time I was 15 or 16 years old,” Tina said.

She was from Clermont, and he was from Lula, so they went to different schools but would meet at Blue Ridge with other friends. Everyone around them knew they were meant to be, except, of course, Tina and Shon themselves.

“It was so much fun hanging out and everything, and I was so in love with him,” Tina said. “But I didn’t want to ruin it by dating and possibly not being friends.”

They went their separate ways after graduating from high school and both married other people, but they stayed close. Tina even named her first son Shon, spelled the same unusual way after him.

Years passed, and Tina’s first husband died in 2015. Shon was single again too, and in 2019 they finally started dating, 34 years after they first met.

They eloped together in 2020 and are coming up on their two-year anniversary this August, Tina said.

“Life happened, we went on experiencing different things, and it just so happens it brought us back,” Tina said. “We were so young back then, I don’t think we would have worked dating, because we don’t have the experience we do now. Everything happens for a reason, and call it destiny — that’s us.”

But starting in the late 1980s, Blue Ridge lost its appeal.

The Kroger closed in 1986, according to The Times archives, as did Blue Ridge Cinemas around that time. Cruising faded and the area started to go into a sorry state.

In 1997, Rochester and Associates had plans to redevelop it with a hardware store, potentially Home Depot, as its centerpiece, but the plans fell through, according to The Times archives.

For more than 20 years, residents say it has not been a destination, and there is hardly any activity in Blue Ridge today.

Some residents said they were happy to see plans for redevelopment, while others were worried about the traffic it would cause.

“I think it’s a great plan, and a great location for it,” Wilheit said of the new rental community, expected to complete its first phase in 2023.

The project from Two Capital Partners includes nearly $10 million in tax reimbursements from the city. Dunagan and other city officials said they hope it has a halo effect on the area, which includes other sites marked for redevelopment like Lakeshore Mall.

“Lakeshore Mall is going to need something in the very near future, because it doesn’t seem to be doing too well,” Dunagan said.

But no matter what happens to the area, people will still have their memories of Blue Ridge.

“It was the place to be on Friday and Saturday night,” Porter said.