Developer plans more apartments, retail for this midtown project





The first phase of Solis has leased 92% of its 223 apartments at 1000 Everly Way so far after its initial opening in January, and more than 80% of units are occupied, Hutchison said.

Leasing has gone as well as the company has ever seen through the first few months, Hutchison said.

The second phase of the project will have 180 apartments with about 5,000 square feet of retail space at the former Hall County Jail site, a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets.

Terwilliger Pappas applied for $7.8 million in tax allocation district funds to be paid out over 15 years for the project.

The TAD program allows developers and property owners to use property tax payments they pay each year toward improvements at the property that fit eligibility requirements and may have some public use such as infrastructure, streetscaping or public amenities.

Once approved, developers can use increments from the fund for site improvements. Essentially, the developer pays their full property tax bill each year and receives a reimbursement annually for TAD eligible expenses.

The TAD advisory committee unanimously approved the request and added a condition that the city of Gainesville could use up to $5.4 million of the TAD increment that the project would generate. Solis phase two is projected to generate nearly $11.5 million, much more than the developer applied for.

Gainesville would use the TAD increment to cover debt service and other potential projects, City Manager Bryan Lackey said.

Solis phase two will cost more for fewer units, Hutchison said, because construction costs are 30% higher than they were to build the first phase. The development is estimated to cost about $52 million.

The second phase will also have a greater share of studio and one-bedroom apartments, because those units were more popular in Solis phase one, Hutchison said. It will also hold a workout space and yoga center.

Residents for Solis phase one are primarily workers at Northeast Georgia Health System, Kubota, Hall County Schools, Brenau University and Carroll Daniel, Hutchison said.

Construction is expected to start in September and the next phase would open in May 2024.



