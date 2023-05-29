Details of Flowery Branch celebrating just-finished downtown improvements

From Farmers Market Alley to the flower blossom image embedded on Main Street, downtown Flowery Branch has a much different look these days.



But rather than just let visitors and residents savor the new look, the South Hall city wants to celebrate the long-awaited makeover that was finished this spring.

“Come see our beautiful new streetscape, stroll down our alley to the farmers market pavilion, where you can shop with our local farmers,” says the invitation from Renee Carden, the city’s community relations director.