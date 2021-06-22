Density a primary concern in subdivision plan considered by Oakwood Planning Commission

A proposed 90-lot subdivision off Martin Road was recommended for denial Monday, June 21, by the Oakwood Planning Commission.
The panel did vote to suggest a lower density, dropping the home total to 45, if Oakwood City Council ends up considering approval. City Council, meeting in July, would have final say on the development.
The commission also voted to recommend denying annexation and rezoning of two other, smaller properties that would connect the subdivision site to Oakwood. The actions drew applause from a large crowd opposing the proposed development.
“This project is approved in Hall County. I think it should stay in Hall County,” Commissioner Tony Millwood said.
The developer told the commission that under Hall County standards, only nine homes could be built on the property. The reason for the request before Oakwood was to ramp up the number to 90.
“I think the crowd is here because of the density,” Commissioner Roger Roesler said.
That drew a resounding “yes” from the audience, with one resident saying, “And the problems that come with that density.”
In city paperwork on the project, Cajun-Dawg said it believed the subdivision “would provide needed residential housing for young families in the city, with easy access to the interstate and all the services the area now has to offer.”
Martin Road flows into Interstate 985’s Exit 14, which opened in January 2020. The corridor is otherwise growing rapidly, with apartments, retail and industrial warehouses under development around the interchange.