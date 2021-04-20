Demolition of old Regions Bank property has begun, making way for these huge Marriott hotel plans

Get photos while you can of an iconic downtown Gainesville bank.
The structure — which opened in 1964 as First National Bank, later became a Regions Bank and then served in recent times as a movie set — is coming down.
Workers are first tearing down the parking deck that faces E.E. Butler Parkway and is across from SunTrust bank. The rest of the multistory bank with distinctive columns out front is next to be torn down, with the entire demolition taking 6-8 weeks, said Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group.
Reducing the bank at 111 Green St. and parking deck to rubble is the first major step in construction of The National, a $50 million redevelopment project featuring a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel, convention space, apartments, outdoor plaza and dining areas.
“We had planned to keep the original structure (on Green), but that didn’t work out as we had hoped,” Collins said. “We just adjusted and decided to tear that structure down and build a new structure over it.”
The original plan was to convert the former bank building into a 50-room hotel with meeting spaces and single-bedroom suites.
The current plan is for the Marriott to face E.E. Butler Parkway and a new 140-unit apartment building and banquet center to occupy where the bank building sits now. A plaza will separate the two structures, spanning an underground, two-level parking deck, Collins said.
Construction of the development could start this summer. The project could be finished in late 2022 or early 2023, Collins said.