Demolition of old Regions Bank property has begun, making way for these huge Marriott hotel plans

Get photos while you can of an iconic downtown Gainesville bank.

The structure — which opened in 1964 as First National Bank, later became a Regions Bank and then served in recent times as a movie set — is coming down.

Workers are first tearing down the parking deck that faces E.E. Butler Parkway and is across from SunTrust bank. The rest of the multistory bank with distinctive columns out front is next to be torn down, with the entire demolition taking 6-8 weeks, said Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group.