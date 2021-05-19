Demolition has begun on old Regions bank to make way for these Marriott plans

Demolition of the old 1960s-era First National Bank building in downtown Gainesville is now underway.
Workers have reduced the parking deck behind the bank at 111 Green St. to rubble. They turned their attention Wednesday, May 19, to the bank itself as heavy machinery started knocking away the facade off Green Street.
The demolition is taking place to make room for The National, a $50 million redevelopment project featuring a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel, convention space, apartments, outdoor plaza and dining areas.
Plans call for a 140-unit apartment building to sit on the former bank site and the hotel to face E.E. Butler Parkway. A plaza will separate the two structures, spanning an underground, two-level parking deck, Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group, has said.
Capstone, which is developing the project, also is planning a 30,000-square-foot building designed for high-tech conference rooms, business gatherings and a private dining club that will be located at the corner of Washington and Green streets.
Construction could start this summer. The project could be finished in late 2022 or early 2023, Collins said.