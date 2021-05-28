Contested South Hall warehouse proposal resurfaces. Here are the details

A proposed 400,000 square feet of warehouse space in South Hall is about to rear its head again — this time before an arbitration panel.
CA-Ventures, a Chicago-based real estate management firm, is trying to get 34 acres at 6533 McEver Road annexed and rezoned so it can build the warehouse development.
The proposal has drawn huge opposition from residents, as well as a formal protest from the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
In a March commission meeting, County Attorney Van Stephens said the area where the project is being sought has “virtually no light industrial.” He added that the proposal would “result in a zoning and use that is more intense than (what’s in) our future land-use plan. It would also impose a significant increase in burden on the county’s infrastructure, primarily McEver Road.”
Hall’s objections halted the request before Buford and, under state law, created the arbitration panel.
The panel’s meeting, which is open to the public, is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, on the fourth floor of the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.