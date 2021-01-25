Condos project on Lake Lanier on hold until this other, much larger project ‘gets going’

The condos project, Vista Towers, which would be off Dawsonville Highway overlooking Lake Lanier, was approved by Gainesville City Council in 2018. It would feature two five-story towers on more than 6 acres of shorefront property. Seventy-nine three-bedroom, three-bathroom condos with ground-level parking and an adjacent office building are planned.

Since approval, the overall concept hasn’t changed much, “just the locations of the buildings to capture the best views, and we have added two levels of covered parking under both buildings,” said Keith Brown, vice president of construction for America’s Home Place, the property owner.

The Ahaluna project, an 860-home active-adult community, was approved by City Council in 2017.

The 234-acre development consists of 535 detached homes and townhomes and a 325-unit building for independent-living and assisted-living residents. The property is also owned by America’s Home Place.

The project’s Atlanta-based developer, Oak Hall Companies LLC, also pledged $425,000 “to be used solely for the purpose of making roadway improvements along Dawsonville Highway from McEver Road to Ahaluna Drive,” according to a city planning document.

“We have to go back to City Council for some changes and adjustments,” Brown said in an interview earlier this week. “It will take a little time, but hopefully, we can start breaking ground in spring or early summer.”

“I am sure the final plan will vary some from the original concept plan due to topography and other engineering issues,” said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development, in an email this week.

He said Oak Hall Companies LLC still has a contract to buy the property.

Tad Braswell, an Oak Hall principal and spokesman for the project, couldn’t be reached for comment.