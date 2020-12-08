Commissioners to vote Thursday on UNG student housing complex proposal

A proposal for a 560-bedroom student housing complex near the University of North Georgia in Oakwood will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a decision on Thursday, Dec. 10.

DeKalb County-based developer Mallory and Evans Partners LLC is requesting rezoning of 21.4 acres off Tumbling Creek Road from residential to residential planned development for the project. The company also developed The Bellamy, a housing complex for UNG students in Dahlonega.The development could open in 2022, The Times has previously reported.

The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of the development at a November meeting.

The proposal emerged in March, when the UNG Real Estate Foundation announced an agreement to sell property to Mallory & Evans Development LLC.

“UNG has been committed to providing our students with a campus environment that promotes academic excellence and also a holistic college experience," Richard Oates, vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus, said at the time.

Commissioners will consider approval of the development at a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.