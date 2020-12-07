Commissioners to vote Thursday on tabled, scaled-back South Hall subdivision

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday, Dec. 10 on a South Hall subdivision that has been scaled back multiple times from its original proposal.

Winder-based Ridgeline Land Planning Inc. initially planned 274 apartments and 124 townhomes for a 40-acre property at 7285 Spout Springs Road. At a meeting Monday, Oct. 5, before the Hall County Planning Commission, developers reduced the numbers to 240 apartments and up to 110 townhomes. The possible density later fell further, after the planning commission recommended approval of the development with a maximum of 220 apartments and 85 townhomes.

Although the item was scheduled to go before county commissioners for a final decision on Nov. 12, developers requested to table it until Dec. 10.

Now, the proposed development has undergone drastic change and been reduced in size again. Sarah McQuade, the county’s planning director, said Monday, Dec. 8, the proposal now asks for 226 townhomes, with apartments cut from the plans.

Commissioners will meet Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.