A Clipper gas station and possibly more may come to property off Exit 14 in Flowery Branch

More growth may be headed to Exit 14 in Flowery Branch.

A $12 million commercial development featuring a Clipper gas station and other possible future uses, including a 22,900-square-foot shopping center, is proposed on H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway and Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 off Interstate 985, according to Flowery Branch documents.

The nearly 14-acre site is on the northeast corner of the H.F. Reed/Ga. Intersection and would sit next to Zion Hill Baptist Church.

A map filed with the city depicts the 5,400-square-foot Clipper, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, a 5,150-square-foot building with three retail spots and the strip shopping center on the corner of the property nearest to I-985.

The Clipper store is more of a lock, while the other uses are “speculative,” Flowery Branch city planner Rich Atkinson said.

The convenience store would be built “as quickly as commercially feasible after property acquisition,” a Flowery Branch document states.

“There are no specific development plans for the remaining acreage on the property. The buildings shown are conceptual drawings showing what could be built at a future date.”

The applicant, VM&R LLC, also “would anticipate a quick-service restaurant at the corner” of H.F. Reed and Ga. 13, according to the document.

Scott LeFevre, listed as a contact for the project, couldn’t be reached for comment.

A public hearing on the proposal is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, before Flowery Branch City Council.

VM&R is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural to highway business.

The project would be part of a growth explosion on the eastern side of Exit 14, which opened in 2020.

Apartments have opened off Martin Road — which is what H.R. Reed becomes as it crosses Ga. 13 — and another 300 could be on the way, along with other retail developments, including a Wendy’s restaurant, Christian Brothers Automotive car repair center and another convenience store.