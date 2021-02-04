Chipotle could be coming to this Braselton/South Hall location

A map shows the 2,365-square-foot Chipotle next to a second, unnamed 2,800-square-foot restaurant that could be divided into two 1,400-square-foot spaces. The third tenant would be a T-Mobile store.

The development would replace a planned CVS Pharmacy at the 1.7-acre site.

The developer, 211 Braselton Venture LLC, is seeking permission from Braselton for a drive-thru window at the Chipotle.

The window “would not require a menu board or speaker system,” according to a letter to the town from the developer. “It is strictly a pick-up only window.”

“Our proposed development is low density for this property and consistent with the surrounding properties,” 211 Braselton says, without mentioning Chipotle by name.

Access to the property would be off Bayberry Ridge Drive and an internal road that runs through the entire Stone Crossing/Mulberry Park commercial development, according to a Braselton staff report.

Bayberry Ridge is part of a signalized intersection with Ga. 211 and Ga. 347.

The town recommends approval of the drive-thru with conditions. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and the Town Council is set to vote Monday, Feb. 8.

The Braselton Planning Commission has recommended denial.

The Chipotle would be part of a retail/restaurant boom along Ga. 211 in Hall and Gwinnett counties, about a mile from Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.