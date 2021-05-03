Care about what growth in Braselton looks like? Comment now on city's plans

Residents can share what they think about Braselton’s growth as part of a “community workshop” set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.



“Join us to learn more and share your input on housing types, open space, design controls and more,” says a town website devoted to the effort.

The public meeting, taking place in the Braselton Community Room, 5040 Highway 53, is one part of Braselton’s efforts to update its development code, a document that guides what type of development is allowed, where it is allowed and how dense it can be.

“It also controls how new development looks and works, including building materials, parking, and landscaping,” the website says.

Draft changes to the code will be available later this year, according to the town, which is in Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties.