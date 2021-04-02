A car wash could be coming to property at this busy Gainesville intersection

A car wash is proposed next to the RaceTrac gas station/convenience store on McEver Road at Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is seeking the city’s permission to build at 1440 McEver Road in an 8-acre area, where 40,000 square feet of retail space had been planned.

The business is seeking a change in the planned unit development zoning designation for the property that didn’t allow for a car wash, according to a Gainesville planning document.

The proposal includes a 3,500-square-foot tunnel car wash. Parking and outdoor vacuum cleaners would be at the rear of the tunnel wash, and access is proposed from a driveway shared with RaceTrac.

“This proposed change will greatly reduce the previously approved property density while providing an attractive business that will complement” the RaceTrac, project manager Alex Perry says in a letter to Gainesville officials.

The proposal is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on April 13. The board’s recommendation of approval or denial will go to Gainesville City Council for final consideration at a later date.