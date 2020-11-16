‘Car condos’ proposed near Road Atlanta in South Hall

A 104,000-square-foot “car condos” development is being considered on a 20-acre site near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in South Hall.

The proposed development at 5385 Winder Highway off Benefield Road would serve as a storage center for cars, said David Dell of Oakwood-based The Dell Group, on Monday, Nov. 16.

Dell didn’t want to comment further “until we get things a little bit more formalized.”

“No specific definition of a car condo” has been provided by The Dell Group, according to a Hall County staff report about the now-vacant development site near Braselton. “An online search describes the concept as private furnished garages for car enthusiasts.”