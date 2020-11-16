‘Car condos’ proposed near Road Atlanta in South Hall

A 104,000-square-foot “car condos” development is being considered on a 20-acre site near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in South Hall.
The proposed development at 5385 Winder Highway off Benefield Road would serve as a storage center for cars, said David Dell of Oakwood-based The Dell Group, on Monday, Nov. 16.
Dell didn’t want to comment further “until we get things a little bit more formalized.”
“No specific definition of a car condo” has been provided by The Dell Group, according to a Hall County staff report about the now-vacant development site near Braselton. “An online search describes the concept as private furnished garages for car enthusiasts.”
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed car storage development at 5385 Winder Highway near Braselton
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16Where: Hall County Government Center 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
The Dell Group is seeking to rezone the property from planned commercial development to planned industrial development for the project, which calls for eight buildings identified in the staff report as “car condos/warehouse.”
Also proposed is another four buildings with 38,400 square feet intended for “retail/industrial use” and a fifth, 12,000-square-foot building for “covered storage,” according to the report.
The 20-acre site also would include a 2.2-acre outparcel with no use yet identified.
The Dell Group is requesting seven monument signs for the property, Hall officials said.
The development also would be near Lanier RacePlex, an outdoor go-kart racing track, according to the county.
Planning staff is recommending approval of the development.