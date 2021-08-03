This cabinet shop could become a restaurant site in downtown Flowery Branch

An old shop, Hamilton Cabinet & Shutters, at 5205 Railroad Ave. in the downtown Flowery Branch area could become a restaurant.
The property is between Spring and Chestnut streets.
Kevin Hobgood is seeking to rezone the business from light industrial to central business district. He doesn’t have a user yet for the site but is requesting the rezoning so he can “market it as a restaurant-eligible site,” city planner Rich Atkinson said.
The new designation “may make it easier to market as opposed to the current light industrial zoning designation,” Atkinson said.
The item is set for discussion by Flowery Branch City Council at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 6.
A public hearing is being held on the request, with a vote by council to be taken at a future meeting.
Flowery Branch City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.