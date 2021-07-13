Buford warehouse: A timeline of controversial 400,000-square-foot proposal in South Hall

July: Issue set for Buford meetings

The proposal is set to come up again in Buford, starting with the Buford Planning Commission on July 20.

June 8: Arbitration favors Buford

A statewide arbitration panel sided with Buford in an annexation dispute. "The existing and pending developments both north and south of this parcel are both commercial and industrial in nature, as well as high-density residential," the panel wrote in its 9-page decision issued Monday, June 8.

March 9: Hall makes formal request to stop Buford plan

A formal objection from Hall County forces the Buford commission to put the brakes on the request.

Read the full story.

March 3: Developer goes to Buford

CA-Ventures seeks annexation and rezoning of the property, and the item is set to go before the Buford Planning Commission.

March 8: Hall votes against annexation

Hall County tries to thwart a developer's third attempt at getting the warehouse project off the ground in South Hall. The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted Monday, March 8, to object to an annexation request of 34 acres for 396,900 square feet of warehouse space at 6533 McEver Road.

Dec. 17: Flowery Branch denies rezoning

The Flowery Branch City Council denies a rezoning for the project Thursday, Dec. 17, after more than a dozen community members told officials they were concerned about traffic, safety and the effects on nearby residential neighborhoods.

Nov. 12: Applicant withdraws request from Hall

The applicant asks Hall County officials to withdraw this request, and the Hall County Board of Commissioners votes to approve the withdrawal Thursday, Nov. 12.

Oct. 19: Hall planning commission denies application

The Hall County Planning Commission votes to deny this application Monday, Oct. 19.



