Buford Planning Commission approves Bennett Road development without objection

Buford Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the annexation of nearly 50 acres for the construction of two buildings to house an industrial/warehouse park on Bennett Road — this time without objection from Hall County.



Final approval from Buford’s Commission would rezone the property from agricultural-residential to light industrial and allow Atlanta-based industrial real estate company Seefried Industrial Properties to construct two warehouse/distribution facilities totaling 434,320 square feet.

A similar request by Seefried Industrial Properties to annex the same five contiguous parcels had been scheduled to go before the Hall County Commission in February, but the application was pulled before commissioners could block the annexation as planned.

Buford Planning Commission Chairman Robert Perkins said Hall County had opposed two of the five parcels in February, prior to what he described as talks between the developer and county officials. The fact that the item made it to the planning commission, he explained, suggests Hall County won’t object to the development.

“When it came to us (in February), (Hall County) opposed (parcel) one and (parcel) five, and didn’t say anything about two, three and four,” Perkins said. “The developers, which already own the other … 80 acres — they said ‘we need to get Hall County back together (and) do it all at one time.’ Two months later, it’s back here and Hall County didn’t oppose it.”

“If (Hall County) didn’t agree, then we don’t hear it,” he said. “When it comes to us, then they’re OK.”

Seefried Industrial Properties has pledged to provide improvements to the intersection at Friendship and North Bogan roads as well as an additional drive on Bennett Road. During the meeting, representatives with the company also agreed to provide an additional center turn lane on Bennett Road to handle traffic to and from the development.

The real estate company maintains the development would have “minimal impact on utilities and schools.” The proposed site of the project is located less than a mile from Friendship Elementary School and the Buford Corn Maze.

A letter of intent by the company states the property’s agricultural-residential zoning doesn’t provide “reasonable economic use” of the land.

Seefried Industrial Properties states in the letter to city officials that the project requires three variances — one to allow up-tilt concrete construction, another to permit modular block retaining walls and a third for grading and replanting in the residential zoning buffers.

Representatives with the company said they’ve not yet named a tenant for the park.



