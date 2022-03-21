Bridge to somewhere: Downtown Gainesville pedestrian bridge opens

Gina Payne moved into an apartment at Solis in February, and she may take more trips downtown now that she won’t need to move her car to do so.

“We walked over Saturday to have lunch because it was so pretty out,” she said, while crossing the bridge on Monday with her mother after lunch at Avocado’s.

Before plans for Solis started rolling, the 6.8-acre lot had been vacant for years, garnering the name the “Bridge to Nowhere.”

Mayor Sam Couvillon said the bridge is another piece in the puzzle to a growing downtown area.

“To finally see it being used and having the residents of the Solis property be able to use that and find their way downtown and go shopping and go eat at our downtown merchants and restaurants, it’s really exciting,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said.

The bridge opened briefly for Solis’s grand opening in February, but it opened permanently over the weekend with construction at Solis nearly complete for both its residential and retail space. Taylor Scalera, marketing coordinator for the developer Terwilliger Pappas, wrote in an email Monday, March 21, that retail space is still waiting on a certificate of occupancy, which could come as soon as this week. Tenants are yet to be determined.

The bridge’s permanent opening is the last step in a long process.

Part of the property used to contain the city’s fire and police headquarters. Gainesville sold that land to developers in 2008 as the city was building a new public safety complex on Queen City Parkway. Those developers then acquired other pieces of land, bringing the total property size to 6.8 acres. Developers had planned to build a hotel with a conference center and two 11-story office buildings, but as the recession hit, those plans fell through.

Gainesville officials have had different hopes for the property over the years, but the bridge had no destination other than spillover parking since its construction in 2012. The city purchased land back from developers in 2018, and plans for Solis were unveiled the following year.

“It’s just another step to making downtown what I think everybody’s just going to be really proud of,” Couvillon said.