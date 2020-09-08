Braselton bought a Jackson County home and plans to sell it. Here's why

Braselton is getting into the real estate business, temporarily.



The town is looking to sell a vacant home at 520 Reisling Drive in Jackson County it had bought for a sewer lift station project and is accepting bids until 3 p.m. Oct. 2.

“The property owner didn’t want to sell us a portion of her property but was interested in selling it all,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. “So, we purchased the home and lot, built the lift station, have replatted (the property), and are now selling the home.”

The town, which only needed a portion of the backyard, had paid $149,500 for the property, she said.