Braselton bought a Jackson County home and plans to sell it. Here's why

Braselton is getting into the real estate business, temporarily.
The town is looking to sell a vacant home at 520 Reisling Drive in Jackson County it had bought for a sewer lift station project and is accepting bids until 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
“The property owner didn’t want to sell us a portion of her property but was interested in selling it all,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. “So, we purchased the home and lot, built the lift station, have replatted (the property), and are now selling the home.”
The town, which only needed a portion of the backyard, had paid $149,500 for the property, she said.
Making an offer
Minimum amount: $110,000, with bidder providing proof of funding source and a $5,000 deposit in the form of a cashier's or certified check made payable to "Town of Braselton.” The bid deposit will be returned to non-successful bidders or forfeited if the successful bidder fails to close.
How to submit: By mail to the Town of Braselton at P.O. Box 306, Braselton GA 30517 or in person at Braselton Town Hall, 4982 Highway 53
Deadlline: 3 p.m. Oct. 2
Contact: Jennifer Scott at jscott@braselton.net
Braselton needed the lift station to handle rapid growth in the town, which is also in Hall, Gwinnett and Barrow counties, Scott said.
The entire project cost $753,000, funded through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. It was estimated to cost $852,500, Scott said.
The home, now with a smaller lot because of the town’s project, has been appraised at $130,000, she said.
The minimum bid on the property is $110,000, with the bid opening set for 3:15 p.m. Oct. 2.
The Town Council “doesn’t have to take any bid if they don’t want to,” Scott said.
If the council accepts a bid, property closing will take place by Oct. 30.