Biofuel plant, more housing set to go before Hall planning board

Biofuel plant among proposed industrial uses

A 123,450-square-foot development featuring a sawmill, lumberyard, wood boiler and biofuel plant are proposed on 31 ½ acres at 4258 Cagle Mill Road in northeast Hall County.

Cagle Road LLC is seeking a rezoning from agricultural-residential to heavy industrial for the development, which would run parallel to a railroad line.

The developer’s description of the project shows a connection to the rail line by reestablishing an old rail spur, but “no documentation was provided showing that this connection has been approved by the owner of the railroad,” according to Hall County planning documents.

“The request is not consistent with the (county’s) comprehensive plan due to the rural future land-use classification and existing agricultural and residential development patterns along Cagle Road,” states the planning report.

Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project.

Contested car wash goes back before board

A car wash and self-storage warehouse facility that drew opposition from neighboring residents at the June 7 planning board meeting returns to the board.

D. Barrett Investment Properties LLC’s project would be on 5.7 acres at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road, next to Lanier Village Estates.

The car wash would be a 5,152-square-foot building. A site plan shows a three-story, 63,300-square-foot self-storage facility at the rear of the property.

“Although not currently planned or shown on the site plan, applicant requests the option and ability to construct an outdoor storage facility for boats, recreational vehicles, and similar items on the back portion of (the property),” according to Hall County planning documents.

Several residents spoke out against the proposal at the June 7 meeting, citing concerns about security, noise, lighting and traffic.

127 homes proposed at Hall-Gwinnett line

A subdivision featuring 127 single-family homes is proposed at 4119 Ridge Road and 4131 Ridge Road in South Hall near Gwinnett County.

The development would be on nearly 60 acres, featuring two-story, three-bedroom homes with a price range of $325,000 to mid-$400,000, according to a Hall County planning report.

The subdivision would include about 16 acres of open space.

Terri J. Chandler is seeking a rezoning from agricultural-residential to planned residential development to allow for the subdivision, which would be next to Jones Creek subdivision, a neighborhood partly in Hall and partly in Gwinnett.

Warehouse space geared toward car enthusiasts

Warehouse and office space tailored for car enthusiasts is planned on 1 ½ acres at 5235 Winder Highway and 5241 Winder Highway, across from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The applicant, Trackside 53 Properties LLC, says “that the proposed use has not yet been determined, but that there has been interest from potential buyers for an office/warehouse facility as well as a car club,” according to a Hall County planning report.

“Being directly across the street from Road Atlanta, our intention is to create office warehouse/ storage space for hopefully high-end car enthusiasts,” said David Purcell of Trackside 53 Properties in a letter to the county.

“I’m not a developer, just an individual trying to establish a way of supplementing my retirement income and something to pass along to my heirs,” Purcell said.

Trackside is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to light industrial to allow for the project.