Big changes made to car wash proposal ahead of final vote





The application from D. Barrett Investment Properties, LLC to rezone 5.7-acres at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road from residential use to planned commercial development drew opposition earlier this summer. Several residents from the nearby Lanier Village Estates spoke against the application, voicing concerns about noise and light pollution and the visibility of the property from their subdivision.

The new plan, submitted last week, shows a single-story 15,000-square-foot medical office building replacing the car wash at the front of the property, according to planning documents. The climate-controlled self-storage facility would be about 70,500 square feet, still standing three stories high, documents state, which is in line with the previous proposal.

Planning staff recommended approval of the application before it was first discussed by the Hall County Planning Commission on June 7. Then the application was tabled and ultimately recommended for denial by the commission at its June 21 meeting. The application has been tabled twice since then.

Chairman Chris Braswell expressed concerns about the self-storage building’s height, the facility’s operating hours and the lack of the use of outdoor storage on site. The applicant, Dustin Barrett, proposed increased buffers between the development and residential properties to appease residents’ concerns.

The application will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 26, for a final vote.



