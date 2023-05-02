Area’s newest Publix is being developed just outside of Hall County

Grading has started on a Publix-anchored shopping center in Hoschton, less than six miles from the Hall County line.
The 49,000-square-foot store will be off Ga. 53 near Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, a massive active-adult community under development in Hoschton.
The 12-acre shopping center will also have another 12,000 square feet of retail space, plus an outparcel for more retail, said Will Cobb of Gainesville-based Wilco Development.
“We’re in negotiations for the shopping space with restaurants and some of the typical users,” he said.
Based on “tenant interest in the shop space, we should be full at opening.”
The Gateway Crossing shopping center, which also will feature golf cart parking and a mezzanine level for dining, could be open in summer 2024.
Cobb said Wilco has another Gateway Crossing shopping center in Jefferson and is planning another such development in Jasper.
Publix also is in West Jackson Crossing about five miles from Hoschton.
The Hoschton development is hitting a sweet spot, Cobb said.
Ga. 53 “carries a lot of traffic,” he said. “Plus, the housing growth is coming out of Gwinnett (County) and Atlanta.”