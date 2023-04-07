Another part of The National project in downtown Gainesville could get tax incentive

The company redeveloping the historic Walton Jackson building in downtown Gainesville could get a $1 million tax break from Gainesville.
A committee has recommended that sum to Gainesville City Council, which could take up the matter April 18.
Capstone Property Group is seeking nearly $1.4 million to offset the projected $7.4 million it expects to spend in reviving the 35,000-square-foot marble building at 109 Green St. NE.
Plans for the building between Brenau Avenue and Washington Street include conference/event space in an area that will be known as The Vault at The National; Decoy, an upscale “eatertainment” restaurant, slated to open there in late fall of this year; and North Georgia BBQ, also set to open sometime this year.
“After years of neglect, the current building has developed into a state of disrepair,” states Capstone’s TAD application. “It is our plan to restore the Walton Jackson building to its original beauty and rejuvenate it with restaurants and event space to support the downtown Gainesville community.”
The development is part of Capstone’s larger project, The National, which also features a 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel set to open July 27 and a 157-unit, five-story apartment building that should open in August, Jeff Payne, chairman of Capstone Property Group, the developer, has said.
Funding would come through the Midtown Tax Allocation District, which allows developers and property owners to use property tax payments they pay toward improvements at the property that fit eligibility requirements and may have some public use such as infrastructure, streetscaping or public amenities.
Essentially, the developer pays their full property tax bill each year and receives a reimbursement annually for TAD eligible expenses.The National was approved in September 2021 for $11 million in funding to offset the apartments and hotel, projected at the time to cost $71.5 million.