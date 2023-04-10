Aldi coming to this location off Spout Springs Road in South Hall

South Hall is getting a new Aldi grocery store.
Construction should begin soon on the 12,000-square-foot store at 7505 Spout Springs Road, off Thompson Mill Road, in Braselton. Aldi and other area officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site Monday, April 10.
The store, which will create 15-20 jobs, could open in early 2024, the company said.
“Every time we have a new location like this, it provides food services and food availability for a part of our population that’s easier for them to get to, whether it’s walking or a short-driving distance,” said Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, at the ceremony.
The Aldi is in the middle of a fast-growing retail and residential area near the Gwinnett County line.
The store will be in front of an apartment complex, Harrison at Braselton, that opened several years ago, and is close to Kroger-anchored and Publix-anchored shopping centers.
South Hall's other Aldi is in Oakwood.
In 2021, Kroger Marketplace announced a 113,531-square-foot store and two outparcels off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 about a half-mile from the existing store. The grocery chain had filed a rezoning/annexation application at the time.
Kevin Keller, Braselton’s town planner, said Monday he had no updates on the development, and Kroger couldn’t be reached for comment.