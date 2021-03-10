After $1.2 million renovation, Gainesville Civic Center set to open on March 15

“This has truly been an all-encompassing project, but the renovation worked out because we weren’t in the position to rent the center out for events due to the pandemic,” Mattison said. “That allowed us the opportunity to renovate a building that hasn’t had this extensive of a process done in 30 years.”

The project included the addition of three medium-sized meeting rooms, brand new flooring and updates to the center’s audio and video equipment.

The city parks department’s administrative offices have moved from the first floor of the building to the third floor. That area of the first floor has been set aside for some smaller meeting spaces.

The ballroom received some technological upgrades, with two large LED screens on either side of the fireplace. Mattison said that the upgrades give the civic center a “modern” feel that will allow tenants and groups who rent out room for large events to enhance their presentations and visual display

In the two other rooms on the second floor, the city will install drop-down projectors with screens.

“Usually, there are some concerns with renovating a building, particularly one that was built in the 1940s,” said Mattison. “But we are happy to report that the renovation went smoothly, and we are excited for the public to see the upgrades.”

Mattison said the renovation is “almost finished,” adding that all the new artwork for the center won’t be completed and installed by the March 15 reopening.

She also said she hopes the reopening of the civic center will help recoup the loss in revenue seen during the pandemic.

“We’re excited for (the center) to open back, because it’s our biggest rentals, and this has been a difficult year for us, since we had to close for two to three months during the pandemic,” she said.

One of the first events to be held in the newly-renovated center will be the 21st annual Daddy Daughter Dances from March 23 to March 26.



