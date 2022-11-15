Action delayed on proposed apartments with 'townhome feel' in Oakwood

A vote on a proposed 81-unit apartment complex on Flat Creek Road near McEver Road was tabled Monday, Nov. 14, by Oakwood City Council.
The matter will now be taken up by the council in December.
The applicant, RyRoMa Properties LLC, is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural to multi-family residential to allow the development.
The complex would be on nearly 12 acres at 4105 Flat Creek Road, across from Silver Fox Reserve, a new subdivision off McEver.
The development would have a swimming pool, clubhouse with small office spaces, gym, and a dog park with small walking trails.
The units “will be more of a townhome feel,” said Max Decook, spokesman for RyRoMa.
Rent amounts were described as being “market” rate.
The project would take a year to 1 ½ years to complete, Decook said.