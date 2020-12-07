A new parking deck is planned for downtown Gainesville. Here’s what comes next

The city purchased the lot in 2016 for $1.5 million, then leased it back to Turner, Wood and Smith, an insurance company that has since moved to another office in Gainesville.

The deck will be jointly funded by Gainesville and the county, with the city contributing $4 million and the county paying $5 million. Gainesville is responsible for engineering and construction for the project, according to an agreement the Hall County Board of Commissioners will vote on at its Thursday, Dec. 10 meeting. Gainesville will then have to approve the agreement, though that meeting date has not been set yet.

The city and county will pay for the project with funds from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VIII, a 1% sales tax approved by voters in 2019 that local governments can use for capital expenses and special projects.