A kid’s dream: Gainesville park opens with real train, playground

Engine 209 made a big move last summer, and now its new park is open.

The park features a playground area with slides, picnic tables, a boardwalk over a pond, a large mural and easy access to the train car.

“It’s made the train much more accessible,” Gainesville Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said Monday, May 9. “When it was over off Jesse Jewell, it was just a drive-by feature. There wasn’t any parking over there to speak of, and even when you walked up to the train, there was a fence between you and the train, and now it’s a lot more accessible.”