‘A community that cares’: Residents, local leaders celebrate opening of Midtown Villages

Local leaders and residents gathered beneath a pavilion in front of the new Midtown Villages in reverent recognition of a 3 year journey on Thursday.

Executive Director of the Gainesville Housing Authority Beth Brown said the initiative to renovate Midtown Villages spurred from strategic planning sessions that sought to improve conditions and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

Richelle Patton, president of Atlanta-based consulting firm Collaborative Housing Solutions, devised a plan and the project shifted into full gear from there.

When renovations began in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic posed an immediate challenge to organizers of the project, according to Patton. She said the work in general required a diligent balance to gain ground on the project without interference in the lives of its residents’, who underwent short-term displacement and received temporary housing in rotation while the improvements to the complex were made.

“We were active all through the worst parts of COVID,” Patton said. “We did sort of a checkerboard of moving residents from one unit, temporarily, back into their renovated units. It was a big sort of puzzle between six sites, and then it was COVID. People [were] sick. All the kids are at home, so that was one of the greatest challenges and opportunities.”