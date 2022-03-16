$90 million expansion proposed at this East Hall cold storage plant

A boom in business has an East Hall cold storage plant seeking a $90 million expansion to current operations.

Agile Cold Storage is seeking approval of a 110-foot-tall, 100,000-square-foot building at 3117 Athens Highway, across from Roy Parks Road and next to Eskimo Cold Storage.

“As we ramp up operations, we have been blessed with volume that will exceed the capacity of the current building,” said George Bene, senior vice president of automated warehouses, in a letter to Hall County planning officials.

“We have requests from other local producers in Hall County with national distribution that require cold storage capability beyond the capacities of our existing building.”