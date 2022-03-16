$90 million expansion proposed at this East Hall cold storage plant

A boom in business has an East Hall cold storage plant seeking a $90 million expansion to current operations.
Agile Cold Storage is seeking approval of a 110-foot-tall, 100,000-square-foot building at 3117 Athens Highway, across from Roy Parks Road and next to Eskimo Cold Storage.
“As we ramp up operations, we have been blessed with volume that will exceed the capacity of the current building,” said George Bene, senior vice president of automated warehouses, in a letter to Hall County planning officials.
“We have requests from other local producers in Hall County with national distribution that require cold storage capability beyond the capacities of our existing building.”
The structure “would enclose the latest technology … to meet specialized distribution needs,” Hall County planning documents state.
Other details, including whether the project would create additional jobs, weren’t available Wednesday, March 16.
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, March 21.
Planning officials are recommending approval with conditions.
Agile is seeking a conditional use permit because the building exceeds “maximum height requirements.” The planning board will have final say on the matter unless it’s appealed to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.