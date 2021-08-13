762 more homes on Spout Springs Road? What’s been approved, proposed along 2-mile stretch





Rhonda McKinney jokes about how she retired from AT&T in June and took on another full-time job — as organizer of opposition to a 144-home expansion of Reunion subdivision off Spout Springs Road in South Hall.

It’s a proposal that’s going before the Hall County Planning Commission Monday, Aug. 16, and likely to draw a throng of residents.

But the Reunion proposal at 7013, 7095 and 7099 Spout Springs Road isn’t the only major Spout Springs project on the agenda.

Less than a mile away, Peachtree-based McKinley Homes is seeking to build 393 homes and 20,000 square feet of retail space on 166 acres at 6863 Spout Springs Road and 6803 Spout Springs Road.

All this comes just months after the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted to approve 225 townhomes at 7285 Spout Springs Road between Reunion and Braselton.

So, if the Reunion addition and McKinley development are eventually approved, that would mean another 762 homes on a 2-mile stretch of Spout Springs Road, which basically connects Flowery Branch to Braselton.

For McKinney, the growth brings back memories of living near Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County.



