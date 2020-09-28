706,000 square feet of warehouse space proposed on this site near I-985’s Exit 14

“We’re going to build a Class A, great-looking facility the community can be proud of,” he said. “It will look good from the road, look good from Interstate 985. We have no tenants yet, but we are in discussions with a couple of active parties.”



CA-Ventures is set to go before Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday, Oct. 1, with the annexation and rezoning requests.

The project would be one of the first developments around the new interchange, which connects Martin Road on the east side of I-985 to H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway at Thurmon Tanner Parkway on the west side. Exit 14 opened in January 2020.

Under construction near the proposed warehouse/distribution site are apartments and retail off Martin Road across the Hall County School System’s Martin Technology Academy. Some 300 apartments are being built and rezoning maps show nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space spread out among six buildings stretching to Ga. 13.