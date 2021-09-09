65 Townhomes would replace single-family homes at this Athens Highway site

A 65-townhome development is proposed on 13 acres off Athens Highway/U.S. 129 in Gainesville in place of single-family homes that were previously approved.

The townhomes at 2125 Wilson Drive would be part of an overall 26-acre development approved in 2014 for a total of 55 single-family detached lots. As part of the project’s first phase, 25 of the lots are being developed as planned. The townhomes would replace the remaining 30 lots, according to Gainesville planning documents.

About 6 acres would remain as green space, according to the city.

Each of the 1,638-square-foot, two-story townhomes would have a one-car garage. No amenities are proposed at the development, which would be near Lenox Drive and about a mile east of Interstate 985.

Price points for the development weren’t available.

Winterset Holdings LLC is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board with the request to change its original plans. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The board can only recommend approval or denial to the Gainesville City Council, which will make a decision at a later meeting.



