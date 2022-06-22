6 updates concerning The National multi-use project in downtown Gainesville

With construction cranes in place, work is moving along on The National, downtown Gainesville’s newest skyline addition.

Jeff Payne, chairman of Capstone Property Group, developer of the project, gave these updates on the $80 million-plus project at a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, June 22.

Hotel has been topped out, ceremony to come

The top floor of the 130-room Courtyard by Marriott has been reached.

The building facing E.E. Butler Parkway could start getting a new roof in a couple of weeks, Payne said.

A ceremony recognizing the project milestone could be held soon, after crews finish some retaining wall work.

The hotel has seven stories. The top five will be guest rooms. The bottom floor will be a parking garage and the second floor will be the lobby and entryway to a pedestrian plaza connecting to a 157-unit apartment building.

Work has been tricky at times

Working around utilities has been challenging “to say the least,” Payne said.

At one point, when dirt was cleared from an area on Spring Street, a water main line “blew out and we had a geyser overnight,” Payne said.

AT&T and Georgia Power also have infrastructure at the property.

“No major catastrophes have happened yet,” Payne said. “We’re very thankful for that.”

Traces of old bank will be found in project

When finished, the National’s appearance may seem familiar, especially to longtime residents.

The project will incorporate some of the look of the old Regions Bank, a 1960s-era structure that stood on the property before its demolition last year.

The top of the building will feature some of the same architecture. The National’s logo also depicts a little bit of the old look, particularly in the bank’s distinctive columns.