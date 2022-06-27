54-home subdivision proposed off this key South Hall road

Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed 54-home subdivision off Winder Highway in Chestnut Mountain
When: 5:15 p.m. July 5
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
A 54-home subdivision is proposed off Winder Highway near Hall County Schools’ World Language Academy.
The subdivision would be on 32 acres at 4610 and 4616 Winder Highway, between Blooming Way and Oliver Road in Chestnut Mountain.
A map of the development shows a couple of streets and open space, but no amenities. Other details weren’t available, including possible home prices. Three homes and a detached garage are now on the property.
The developer, Ponderosa Land Holdings LLC, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Ponderosa is seeking to rezone two parcels making up the 32 acres from agricultural-residential and residential to planned residential district.
“The surrounding area is residential, with the exception of undeveloped parcels to the west of the site, which would adjoin the proposed open space,” said Johnny Free of Southeastern Land Solutions LLC in a letter to Hall County.
“Also along this stretch of Winder Highway are two grocery stores and two churches, which further attest to the suitability of the area for residential development,” Free said.
The issue goes before the Hall County Planning Commission on July 5.
Planning officials are recommending approval of the development with conditions.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will take a vote after an Aug. 11 public hearing.