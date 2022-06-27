54-home subdivision proposed off this key South Hall road

A 54-home subdivision is proposed off Winder Highway near Hall County Schools’ World Language Academy.

The subdivision would be on 32 acres at 4610 and 4616 Winder Highway, between Blooming Way and Oliver Road in Chestnut Mountain.

A map of the development shows a couple of streets and open space, but no amenities. Other details weren’t available, including possible home prices. Three homes and a detached garage are now on the property.