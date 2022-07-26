44 townhomes in North Hall neighborhood among rezoning actions before Hall County commission

A proposed townhome development in a North Hall single-family home neighborhood is among several rezoning items going before the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, July 28.

A public hearing will be held on each matter. The commission will vote afterward.

Townhomes proposed in North Hall community

Atlanta developer Tyrus Brown is seeking to put 44 townhomes in an established neighborhood off Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall — much to the chagrin of neighbors.

“The intent is to create more housing and amenities for people, as this area is steadily growing,” Brown has said. “The demand for affordable housing has increased due to the number of people moving into Gainesville.”

Residents see the development as destroying the peace in their tranquil community.

At night, "we see stars, not streetlights," one resident said at the June 20 Hall County Planning Commission meeting.

Prices would range from $200,000 to $350,000, Brown has said.

The nearly 10-acre development is proposed at 3596 Meadow Lane, tucked in between Greencrest Road, Garden Boulevard, Rosedale Circle and Wesley Drive.

Seven buildings would be on the property, as well as a pocket park, playground, half basketball court, and an area for a gazebo and picnic tables, planning documents state.

Brown said he would like to complete the project in 14-18 months.