44 townhomes in North Hall neighborhood among rezoning actions before Hall County commission

A proposed townhome development in a North Hall single-family home neighborhood is among several rezoning items going before the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, July 28.
A public hearing will be held on each matter. The commission will vote afterward.
Townhomes proposed in North Hall community
Atlanta developer Tyrus Brown is seeking to put 44 townhomes in an established neighborhood off Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall — much to the chagrin of neighbors.
“The intent is to create more housing and amenities for people, as this area is steadily growing,” Brown has said. “The demand for affordable housing has increased due to the number of people moving into Gainesville.”
Residents see the development as destroying the peace in their tranquil community.
At night, "we see stars, not streetlights," one resident said at the June 20 Hall County Planning Commission meeting.
Prices would range from $200,000 to $350,000, Brown has said.
The nearly 10-acre development is proposed at 3596 Meadow Lane, tucked in between Greencrest Road, Garden Boulevard, Rosedale Circle and Wesley Drive.
Seven buildings would be on the property, as well as a pocket park, playground, half basketball court, and an area for a gazebo and picnic tables, planning documents state.
Brown said he would like to complete the project in 14-18 months.
Truck terminal proposed in East Hall
R+L Carriers is looking to build a 174,900-square-foot truck terminal on 28 acres in East Hall near the Jackson County line.
The request calls for 249 loading bays and 175 tractor, 320 trailer and 222 employee parking spaces at 3401 Athens Highway, next to a Hall County school, Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career.
“This rezoning and development … meets the highest and best use for the property,” said Colliers Engineering & Design in a Hall planning document on behalf of the applicant, Ramar Land Corp.
R+L Carriers, a logistics company based in Wilmington, Ohio, is the “specific user designated for the site and is currently in a due diligence period under the sales contract,” Colliers states.
Land sought to finish storage development
Approval of a 1-acre site at 5086 Hog Mountain Road would complete an 8-acre, 118,000-square-foot project featuring self-storage and boat/recreational vehicle storage.
C. Sam McGee is seeking to rezone the tract, which is mostly wooded, except for an abandoned house that was built in 1950.
The entire property overlooks Interstate 985 and is between Wade Orr and Spout Springs roads.
McGee has started grading on 6-plus acres that was approved in August 2021 for the project.
When done, the development would consist of 22,000 square feet of boat/RV storage and 96,000 square feet of self-storage spread out among four, two-story buildings.
90-unit storage facility proposed in North Hall
A 90-unit storage facility for boats and recreational vehicles is proposed at 4151 Nopone Road near the North Hall Community Center and Park.
Five rows of covered boat storage buildings would be put on the property, and customers would have 24/7 access from Nopone Road. The property also is just west of Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129.
Alpaca Self Store is seeking to rezone 5.6 acres from agricultural-residential to planned commercial district for the development.
Hall County Board of Commissioners
What: Rezoning proposals, including townhomes in North Hall neighborhood
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road