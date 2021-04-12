40-unit affordable housing development could be coming to this South Hall location

The apartments in the Peaks of Braselton would be confined to a three-story building behind Noble Vines of Braselton apartments and the Oaks at Braselton senior living center. The 5-acre site also would feature a gazebo and community garden, and the building would include an elevator.

The proposal is set for a public hearing April 26 before the Braselton Planning Commission, which will forward a recommendation to the Braselton Town Council. The Town Council has final say.

Atlanta-based Landbridge Development is seeking rezoning from general commercial to multifamily residential for the development.

The development would be similar to Peaks of Oakwood at 3500 Peaks Circle, off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and across from Christ Place Church in Oakwood.

Like Peaks of Oakwood, also developed by Landbridge, Peaks of Braselton would rely on federal housing tax credits to finance the project.

Under a tax credits program administered by the state, prospective tenants must meet certain income restrictions. However, unlike federal Section 8 housing, no rents will be government-subsidized.

“The development will provide an opportunity for your fixed-income seniors to lower their housing cost and spend more of their income on other essential services like food, health care and transportation,” Landbridge’s application states.

D’Anne Hilsmier of Landbridge says in a letter to Braselton that if the property is rezoned, Landbridge would submit an application to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the tax credits.

If all goes as Landbridge hopes, construction could start in July 2022 on the project and wrap up by July 2023.