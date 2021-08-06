393-home development with retail space proposed in South Hall

A 166-acre development featuring a 393-home subdivision and 20,000 square feet of retail space could be coming to Spout Springs Road in fast-growing South Hall.

Peachtree-based McKinley Homes is seeking to build the development at 6863 Spout Springs Road and 6803 Spout Springs Road, south of Union Circle and across from Lancaster subdivision.

“We believe the proposed mixed-use plan and convenient location provides for the housing needs of a growing, diverse population with attractive, attached, pedestrian-scaled” housing, said Bill Schmidt, McKinley’s vice president of land acquisition, in a letter to Hall County officials.

The development calls for 114 townhomes and 279 single-family detached homes.

Also proposed is commercial space that would “be an integral part of the community and provide an opportunity to create a neat, walkable neighborhood retail area for our residents and nearby communities,” Schmidt said.

“We see the commercial and adjacent residential working together to provide a walkable, active ‘town center’ feeling for our residents.”

In addition to 67 acres of open space, the subdivision would have an amenity area that would include a swimming pool, cabana, dog park, pocket parks and trails, he said.

Home prices aren’t mentioned in Schmidt’s letter or Hall County planning documents obtained by The Times, and Schmidt couldn’t be reached for comment.

The development is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Aug. 16.

McKinley is seeking to rezone 162 of the 167 acres from agricultural-residential and planned commercial farm district to planned residential development for the subdivision. The company also is seeking to rezone the remaining 4 acres to planned commercial development for the shopping center.

The development would be built just south of a stretch of Spout Springs Road that’s being widened from two to four lanes.

Hall County is widening Spout Spring from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle, with completion set for December. A second phase running from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road in Braselton is planned, with right of way acquisition planned to start this fall.

“As far as construction dollars go, we are still in the process of exploring various options, but nothing has been finalized yet,” said Srikanth Yamala, director of public works and utilities, in May.

Schmidt said the development takes into account road improvement plans and that McKinley is “preparing a traffic study to determine any other necessary road improvements.”

Spout Springs Road has commercial development at either end in Flowery Branch and Braselton and is thick with homes in between. Other developments have been proposed along the stretch, including a controversial, 144-home proposed expansion of Reunion subdivision that’s also on the planning board’s Aug. 16 agenda.

The Reunion expansion would be at 7013, 7095 and 7099 Spout Springs Road.

And in January, the Hall County Board of Commissioners approved a 40-acre, 225-townhome development at 7285 Spout Springs Road near Reunion.



