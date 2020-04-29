350 apartments proposed off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall

A 350-unit gated apartment complex is being proposed off Thompson Mill Road east of Spout Springs Road in South Hall.



The nearly 31-acre complex, featuring 13 residential buildings, a clubhouse, swimming pool and passive park, is projected for completion in 2022.

“The apartments will provide housing opportunities to major employers in the area, such as Northeast Georgia Medical Center, located only 2 miles away,” applicant Rochester & Associates says in its application.

Rochester is seeking rezoning from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the project. The request is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 4.

The project would be next to Oaks Senior Living.

Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the project with conditions.

The planning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and final action set for May 28.