349 townhomes, detached homes proposed in this South Hall location

A 349-home development featuring townhomes and detached homes is proposed off Friendship Road in South Hall at the Gwinnett County border.

The 116-acre development south of Friendship Circle would feature 209 single-family detached houses and 140 townhomes, according to Hall County planning documents.

The detached homes off Friendship Circle would range in size from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet and the townhomes off Friendship Road/Ga. 347, 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.

The development would feature several amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, dog park, and covered, open-air pavilion with workout equipment, grills and gathering places for the residents.

Nearly 29 acres of open space and common areas would be reserved for the detached homes and 14 acres for the townhomes, according to planning documents.

The development would take about three years to complete, documents state.

Price ranges in the development, which also proposes sidewalks on both sides of the street, weren’t available as of Thursday, Sept. 1.

The project’s applicant, Scott Puckett Inc., and Tyler Smith, a Gainesville lawyer representing Puckett, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Puckett is seeking to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with the development request. He is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to planned residential development.

Planning staff are recommending denial, saying the development would be too dense. The maximum density allowed is 2 units per acre, and Puckett’s request calls for 3.21 units per acre.

The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will make a final decision at a later meeting.