337 homes sought as part of subdivision in this area off Lake Lanier

A lakefront subdivision with a history dating to 2005 may finally get developed in three phases with 337 new homes ranging from $300,000 to $900,000.
The development off Buffington Farm Road began as a “subdivision of estate lots,” but it “was never successful,” according to Hall County planning documents.
Then, in May 2016, property now designated as the first two phases of Haselton subdivision was rezoned to planned residential development for use as a subdivision, doing away with the previous estate lots.
A grading permit was issued in 2017, but “the development of sewer infrastructure in the area, the pandemic and other market conditions have delayed the development,” documents state.
The developer, Buford-based Arabella Capital LLC, is now seeking to enlarge and build out the development through a couple of actions going before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 15.
Arabella is seeking to rezone nearly 56 acres at 3271 and 3270 Buffington Farm Road, off Lake Lanier and north of Cagle Road, from agricultural-residential and vacation-cottage to planned residential development to build 216 homes.
And it’s asking for a change in zoning conditions for a 108-acre tract at 3293 and 3341 Buffington Farm Road to allow for another 121 homes.
The development would feature amenities, including a swimming pool and playground.
Also planned is a 72-slip community boat dock.
Melissa Trail, representing Arabella in the applications, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Development of the first phase is underway, with housing construction expected in 2024, and grading and other work on the other two phases could start in early 2024, the documents state.
Hall County planning officials are recommending approval of the requests with conditions.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing set for June 22.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Requests for 337 homes off Buffington Farm Road in northeast Hall County
When:: 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 15
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville